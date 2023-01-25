Can VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) drop of -0.41% in a week be considered a lucky break?

January 24, 2023, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) trading session started at the price of $4.855, that was -0.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.97 and dropped to $4.81 before settling in for the closing price of $4.85. A 52-week range for EGY has been $3.57 – $8.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 27.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 267.00%. With a float of $105.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 117 workers is very important to gauge.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 21,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,588. This insider now owns 24,808 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

The latest stats from [VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.03. The third major resistance level sits at $5.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. The third support level lies at $4.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

There are 108,375K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 523.40 million. As of now, sales total 199,080 K while income totals 81,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 78,100 K while its last quarter net income were 6,870 K.