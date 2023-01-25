Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,317 M

On January 24, 2023, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) opened at $83.41, lower -0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.96 and dropped to $82.27 before settling in for the closing price of $83.42. Price fluctuations for CHD have ranged from $70.16 to $105.28 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.40% at the time writing. With a float of $243.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.87 million.

In an organization with 5100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +19.88.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 383,855. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $76.77, taking the stock ownership to the 6,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $97.86, making the entire transaction worth $685,043. This insider now owns 41,636 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.94 while generating a return on equity of 26.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.38% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 79.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.21. However, in the short run, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.70. Second resistance stands at $84.67. The third major resistance level sits at $85.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.32.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

There are currently 243,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,190 M according to its annual income of 827,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,317 M and its income totaled 187,100 K.