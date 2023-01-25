COLL (Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.) climbed 1.24 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 24, 2023, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) opened at $28.23, higher 1.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.04 and dropped to $27.43 before settling in for the closing price of $28.23. Price fluctuations for COLL have ranged from $14.04 to $29.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 176.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 143.90% at the time writing. With a float of $33.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of +9.08, and the pretax margin is -1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 488,554. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 17,834 shares at a rate of $27.39, taking the stock ownership to the 102,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s Director sold 19,815 for $23.73, making the entire transaction worth $470,253. This insider now owns 28,023 shares in total.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by -$1.57. This company achieved a net margin of +25.83 while generating a return on equity of 36.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.55% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

Looking closely at Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (COLL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.90. However, in the short run, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.27. Second resistance stands at $29.96. The third major resistance level sits at $30.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.05.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Key Stats

There are currently 33,572K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 973.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 276,870 K according to its annual income of 71,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 127,010 K and its income totaled 460 K.