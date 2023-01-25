Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) with a beta value of 1.05 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) stock priced at $27.77, down -2.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.02 and dropped to $26.45 before settling in for the closing price of $27.90. CCRN’s price has ranged from $15.26 to $40.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.70%. With a float of $35.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8679 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 38,556. In this transaction VP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 1,071 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 14,901 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $447,030. This insider now owns 155,896 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Looking closely at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.00. However, in the short run, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.92. Second resistance stands at $28.76. The third major resistance level sits at $29.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.78.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 971.72 million, the company has a total of 37,295K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,677 M while annual income is 132,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 636,100 K while its latest quarter income was 34,790 K.