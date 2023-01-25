DBRG (DigitalBridge Group Inc.) climbed 5.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) stock priced at $12.17, up 5.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.93 and dropped to $12.03 before settling in for the closing price of $12.17. DBRG’s price has ranged from $10.39 to $32.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.00%. With a float of $152.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 240 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 50,348. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,300 shares at a rate of $15.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Looking closely at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.11. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.15. Second resistance stands at $13.49. The third major resistance level sits at $14.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.35.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.99 billion, the company has a total of 159,895K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 965,800 K while annual income is -310,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 296,620 K while its latest quarter income was -49,090 K.