Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.27% last month.

January 24, 2023, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) trading session started at the price of $10.47, that was -0.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.56 and dropped to $10.325 before settling in for the closing price of $10.51. A 52-week range for ECVT has been $8.20 – $12.05.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -10.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -96.70%. With a float of $91.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 883 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.22, operating margin of +10.72, and the pretax margin is +2.28.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ecovyst Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ecovyst Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 367,157. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,402 shares at a rate of $9.09, taking the stock ownership to the 193,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,125,000 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $158,560,850. This insider now owns 93,947 shares in total.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.94% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Ecovyst Inc.’s (ECVT) raw stochastic average was set at 90.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.59 in the near term. At $10.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.22. The third support level lies at $10.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Key Stats

There are 130,253K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.40 billion. As of now, sales total 611,200 K while income totals -139,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 232,530 K while its last quarter net income were 21,330 K.