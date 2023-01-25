First Republic Bank (FRC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.66%

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $136.81, down -1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.66 and dropped to $135.40 before settling in for the closing price of $137.80. Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has traded in a range of $106.86-$181.75.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 17.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.90%. With a float of $181.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

In an organization with 7114 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Republic Bank is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.18) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.06% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Republic Bank’s (FRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.03.

During the past 100 days, First Republic Bank’s (FRC) raw stochastic average was set at 56.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.52. However, in the short run, First Republic Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $137.45. Second resistance stands at $138.68. The third major resistance level sits at $139.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.16. The third support level lies at $132.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.97 billion has total of 179,647K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,753 M in contrast with the sum of 1,665 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,962 M and last quarter income was 386,000 K.