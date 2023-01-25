Investors finally get a glimpse of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) volume hitting the figure of 0.56 million.

January 24, 2023, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) trading session started at the price of $62.82, that was -0.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.35 and dropped to $60.76 before settling in for the closing price of $62.76. A 52-week range for SEIC has been $46.30 – $63.49.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.10%. With a float of $110.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4371 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.35, operating margin of +28.91, and the pretax margin is +36.18.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SEI Investments Company stocks. The insider ownership of SEI Investments Company is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 592,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $59.25, taking the stock ownership to the 71,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 6,875 for $58.19, making the entire transaction worth $400,029. This insider now owns 8,941,549 shares in total.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.67) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +28.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, SEI Investments Company’s (SEIC) raw stochastic average was set at 94.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.02.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Key Stats

There are 134,828K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.27 billion. As of now, sales total 1,918 M while income totals 546,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 471,330 K while its last quarter net income were 61,660 K.