Investors must take note of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s (AJRD) performance last week, which was 0.34%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $56.13, up 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.24 and dropped to $56.04 before settling in for the closing price of $56.16. Over the past 52 weeks, AJRD has traded in a range of $35.47-$56.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.30%. With a float of $77.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.23, operating margin of +12.61, and the pretax margin is +8.91.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,651,978. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 39,711 shares at a rate of $41.60, taking the stock ownership to the 214,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s CFO and VP sold 12,510 for $40.52, making the entire transaction worth $506,905. This insider now owns 57,148 shares in total.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 45.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s (AJRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)

The latest stats from [Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., AJRD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was inferior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s (AJRD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.37. The third major resistance level sits at $56.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.97. The third support level lies at $55.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.53 billion has total of 80,533K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,188 M in contrast with the sum of 143,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 549,800 K and last quarter income was 13,700 K.