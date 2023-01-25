Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) performance last week, which was -12.01%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) stock priced at $8.84, down -9.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.82 and dropped to $8.84 before settling in for the closing price of $11.81. PFLT’s price has ranged from $9.43 to $14.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.50%. With a float of $44.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.35 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.43, operating margin of +35.19, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 23.65%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.66 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.57 million, its volume of 1.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.74.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 485.20 million, the company has a total of 45,346K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 105,490 K while annual income is 3,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,790 K while its latest quarter income was -13,140 K.

