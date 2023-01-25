Investors must take note of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) performance last week, which was -19.04%.

On January 23, 2023, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) opened at $0.5805, higher 8.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6302 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Price fluctuations for STRC have ranged from $0.51 to $7.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -303.60% at the time writing. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.80, operating margin of -1595.88, and the pretax margin is -1606.05.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 108,944. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 112,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $43,782. This insider now owns 77,315 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1606.07 while generating a return on equity of -76.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -303.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Looking closely at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6711. However, in the short run, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6685. Second resistance stands at $0.7095. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7887. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4691. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4281.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

There are currently 154,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 97.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,080 K according to its annual income of -81,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,670 K and its income totaled -22,500 K.