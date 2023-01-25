Investors must take note of United States Antimony Corporation’s (UAMY) performance last week, which was -15.20%.

January 24, 2023, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) trading session started at the price of $0.41, that was -5.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for UAMY has been $0.32 – $0.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 97.70%. With a float of $84.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 69 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.97, operating margin of -7.56, and the pretax margin is -0.78.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United States Antimony Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of United States Antimony Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 4,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 262,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Director bought 21,068 for $0.45, making the entire transaction worth $9,481. This insider now owns 956,849 shares in total.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -0.78 while generating a return on equity of -0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

The latest stats from [United States Antimony Corporation, UAMY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.32 million was superior to 0.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, United States Antimony Corporation’s (UAMY) raw stochastic average was set at 40.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4191, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4183. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4057. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4215. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4318. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3796, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3693. The third support level lies at $0.3535 if the price breaches the second support level.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Key Stats

There are 106,240K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.26 million. As of now, sales total 7,750 K while income totals -60 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,460 K while its last quarter net income were 50 K.