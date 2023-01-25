Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.04% last month.

On January 24, 2023, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) opened at $120.90, higher 0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.06 and dropped to $119.59 before settling in for the closing price of $120.71. Price fluctuations for J have ranged from $106.78 to $150.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 18.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.40% at the time writing. With a float of $125.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.77, operating margin of +7.25, and the pretax margin is +5.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jacobs Solutions Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 839,583. In this transaction CHAIR AND CEO of this company sold 6,666 shares at a rate of $125.95, taking the stock ownership to the 627,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 4,000 for $122.70, making the entire transaction worth $490,800. This insider now owns 33,123 shares in total.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.81) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.33 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.69% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s (J) raw stochastic average was set at 62.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $122.41 in the near term. At $123.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $124.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.53. The third support level lies at $117.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Key Stats

There are currently 126,611K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,923 M according to its annual income of 644,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,881 M and its income totaled 225,210 K.