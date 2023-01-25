Last month’s performance of 45.40% for ASAP Inc. (ASAP) is certainly impressive

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAP) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $0.57, down -1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6045 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAP has traded in a range of $0.30-$12.40.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 100.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -129.60%. With a float of $10.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.39 million.

In an organization with 845 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.04, operating margin of -3.08, and the pretax margin is -2.86.

ASAP Inc. (ASAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ASAP Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 15,434. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,901 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 356,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director sold 8,149 for $0.52, making the entire transaction worth $4,270. This insider now owns 388,186 shares in total.

ASAP Inc. (ASAP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.87 while generating a return on equity of -4.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 46.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASAP Inc.’s (ASAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -20.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASAP Inc. (ASAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, ASAP Inc.’s (ASAP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 210.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8685, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6038. However, in the short run, ASAP Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6041. Second resistance stands at $0.6265. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6486. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5596, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5375. The third support level lies at $0.5151 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.92 million has total of 10,391K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 182,190 K in contrast with the sum of -5,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,140 K and last quarter income was -73,460 K.