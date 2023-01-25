Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) volume exceeds 1.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) stock priced at $12.68, up 0.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.215 and dropped to $12.25 before settling in for the closing price of $12.91. DRS’s price has ranged from $7.51 to $16.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 55.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 295.60%. With a float of $253.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $260.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 308 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.69, operating margin of +8.20, and the pretax margin is +6.95.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Leonardo DRS Inc. is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leonardo DRS Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.40 in the near term. At $13.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.47.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.37 billion, the company has a total of 49,742K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,240 K while annual income is 25,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 634,000 K while its latest quarter income was 279,000 K.