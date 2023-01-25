Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to new highs

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $79.36, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.67 and dropped to $78.78 before settling in for the closing price of $79.72. Within the past 52 weeks, CP’s price has moved between $65.17 and $84.22.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.20%. With a float of $929.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

The firm has a total of 13087 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.79, operating margin of +41.28, and the pretax margin is +44.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Railroads industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +35.67 while generating a return on equity of 13.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.06% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, CP], we can find that recorded value of 1.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (CP) raw stochastic average was set at 83.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.69. The third major resistance level sits at $82.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.03.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 98.16 billion based on 930,496K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,379 M and income totals 2,276 M. The company made 1,771 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 682,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.