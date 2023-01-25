Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) stock priced at $75.23, down -0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.565 and dropped to $73.45 before settling in for the closing price of $75.60. TRGP’s price has ranged from $52.60 to $81.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.00%. With a float of $222.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.60 million.

The firm has a total of 2430 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.00, operating margin of +10.44, and the pretax margin is +2.51.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Targa Resources Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 7,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $76.00, taking the stock ownership to the 218,412 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 5,000 for $74.95, making the entire transaction worth $374,766. This insider now owns 176,947 shares in total.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 2.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 47.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Targa Resources Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Targa Resources Corp., TRGP], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Targa Resources Corp.’s (TRGP) raw stochastic average was set at 93.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.82. The third major resistance level sits at $78.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.72.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.82 billion, the company has a total of 226,375K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,950 M while annual income is 71,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,360 M while its latest quarter income was 193,100 K.