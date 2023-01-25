Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) plunged -0.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) stock priced at $45.42, down -0.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.42 and dropped to $33.54 before settling in for the closing price of $39.58. MAIN’s price has ranged from $31.57 to $45.43 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 10.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 972.60%. With a float of $73.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 80 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +122.57, and the pretax margin is +105.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Main Street Capital Corporation is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 109,356. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $36.45, taking the stock ownership to the 54,743 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s CEO, SMD sold 50,010 for $42.45, making the entire transaction worth $2,122,689. This insider now owns 336,195 shares in total.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +95.97 while generating a return on equity of 20.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 972.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Main Street Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

The latest stats from [Main Street Capital Corporation, MAIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.34 million was superior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Main Street Capital Corporation’s (MAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.67. The third major resistance level sits at $42.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.01 billion, the company has a total of 77,254K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 289,050 K while annual income is 330,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 98,390 K while its latest quarter income was 55,340 K.