Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) volume exceeds 6.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $0.2332, up 10.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2599 and dropped to $0.232 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, WNW has traded in a range of $0.18-$3.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.80%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 53 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.49 million, its volume of 2.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 343.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9261, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8089. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2619 in the near term. At $0.2749, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2898. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2191. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2061.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.12 million has total of 32,969K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,260 K in contrast with the sum of -1,080 K annual income.