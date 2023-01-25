Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.61 million

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) stock priced at $3.12, down -1.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.12 and dropped to $3.09 before settling in for the closing price of $3.14. MFG’s price has ranged from $2.10 to $3.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.00%. With a float of $11.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.68 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52420 employees.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 651,335. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 64,745 shares at a rate of $10.06, taking the stock ownership to the 3,093,750 shares.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.76 while generating a return on equity of 5.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -18.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49 and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Looking closely at Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) raw stochastic average was set at 82.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.39. However, in the short run, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.11. Second resistance stands at $3.13. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.05.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.22 billion, the company has a total of 12,692,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,812 M while annual income is -932,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,385 M while its latest quarter income was 1,265 M.