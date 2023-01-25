Search
admin
admin

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 192,200 K

Top Picks

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $2.16, down -1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has traded in a range of $1.82-$7.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.50%. With a float of $150.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 723 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 18.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) saw its 5-day average volume 1.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 18.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.24 in the near term. At $2.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.86.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 787.49 million has total of 369,563K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 192,200 K in contrast with the sum of -95,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,950 K and last quarter income was -34,720 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.75, plunging -1.89% from the previous trading...
Read more

37.32% percent quarterly performance for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
January 24, 2023, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) trading session started at the price of $99.90, that was 0.45% jump from the session before....
Read more

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is 14.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
On January 24, 2023, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) opened at $16.51, lower -2.52% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.