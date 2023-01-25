No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) performance over the last week is recorded -3.13%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.30, plunging -2.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.62 and dropped to $22.89 before settling in for the closing price of $23.47. Within the past 52 weeks, BXMT’s price has moved between $20.87 and $32.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 184.90%. With a float of $168.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.97 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.56, operating margin of +89.18, and the pretax margin is +49.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 21,373. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 1,011 shares at a rate of $21.14, taking the stock ownership to the 167,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 490 for $23.55, making the entire transaction worth $11,537. This insider now owns 54,667 shares in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.67) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +49.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 184.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.17% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Looking closely at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.17. However, in the short run, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.39. Second resistance stands at $23.87. The third major resistance level sits at $24.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.81 billion based on 170,899K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 854,690 K and income totals 419,190 K. The company made 358,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 103,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.