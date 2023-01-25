No matter how cynical the overall market is, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) performance over the last week is recorded 11.87%

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) stock priced at $41.50, up 0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.36 and dropped to $41.20 before settling in for the closing price of $41.57. JXN’s price has ranged from $23.56 to $46.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 294.90%. With a float of $72.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2800 employees.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 93,871. In this transaction SVP, Controller and CAO of this company sold 2,660 shares at a rate of $35.29, taking the stock ownership to the 25,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 150 for $33.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,014. This insider now owns 18,608 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jackson Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 78.09, a number that is poised to hit 4.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Looking closely at Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.65. However, in the short run, Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.41. Second resistance stands at $42.96. The third major resistance level sits at $43.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.09.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.30 billion, the company has a total of 83,037K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,848 M while annual income is 3,183 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,022 M while its latest quarter income was 1,479 M.