No matter how cynical the overall market is REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) performance over the last week is recorded 17.22%

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5127, soaring 5.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5459 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, REE’s price has moved between $0.29 and $4.57.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -628.30%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 270 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 17.32%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

The latest stats from [REE Automotive Ltd., REE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was superior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4803, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0708. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5489. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5704. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5948. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5030, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4786. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4571.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 160.69 million based on 323,989K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10 K and income totals -505,330 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,452 K in sales during its previous quarter.