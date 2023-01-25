No matter how cynical the overall market is T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) performance over the last week is recorded -0.98%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $118.37, plunging -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.60 and dropped to $116.76 before settling in for the closing price of $118.67. Within the past 52 weeks, TROW’s price has moved between $93.53 and $162.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.50%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7529 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.38, operating margin of +49.90, and the pretax margin is +52.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 797,451. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 6,619 shares at a rate of $120.48, taking the stock ownership to the 70,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Vice President sold 6,974 for $120.48, making the entire transaction worth $840,221. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.81) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +39.14 while generating a return on equity of 35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

The latest stats from [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 58.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.40 billion based on 223,465K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,672 M and income totals 3,083 M. The company made 1,588 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 384,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.