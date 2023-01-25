No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) performance over the last week is recorded 7.48%

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) stock priced at $2.55, up 5.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.79 and dropped to $2.54 before settling in for the closing price of $2.59. LEV’s price has ranged from $1.83 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $96.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 54.86%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Lion Electric Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.47 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 39.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.83 in the near term. At $2.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.33.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 562.05 million, the company has a total of 194,712K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,710 K while annual income is -43,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,980 K while its latest quarter income was -17,200 K.