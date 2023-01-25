Now that Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s volume has hit 0.64 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.19, plunging -0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.25 and dropped to $5.9625 before settling in for the closing price of $6.15. Within the past 52 weeks, EPSN’s price has moved between $5.04 and $7.99.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 10.80% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $18.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.01 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.03, operating margin of +37.82, and the pretax margin is +37.89.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Epsilon Energy Ltd. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 169,564. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 24,220 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,308,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $14. This insider now owns 3,332,687 shares in total.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +27.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45

Technical Analysis of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s (EPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.70. However, in the short run, Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.26. Second resistance stands at $6.40. The third major resistance level sits at $6.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.68.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 140.21 million based on 23,117K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 42,400 K and income totals 11,630 K. The company made 21,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.