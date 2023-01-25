Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.19 million

Analyst Insights

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $6.08, down -4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.11 and dropped to $5.83 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has traded in a range of $3.80-$22.48.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 428.10%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.10 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.37, operating margin of +59.64, and the pretax margin is +46.06.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +36.90 while generating a return on equity of 41.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Olaplex Holdings Inc., OLPX], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.22. The third major resistance level sits at $6.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.49.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.72 billion has total of 649,181K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 598,370 K in contrast with the sum of 220,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 176,450 K and last quarter income was 60,760 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.55%

Sana Meer -
Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $96.72, soaring 0.97% from the previous trading...
Read more

ALC (Alcon Inc.) dropped -2.55 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
January 24, 2023, Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) trading session started at the price of $73.28, that was -2.55% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

4.18% volatility in Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
On January 24, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) opened at $20.14, lower -4.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.