Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.19 million

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $6.08, down -4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.11 and dropped to $5.83 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has traded in a range of $3.80-$22.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 428.10%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.10 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.37, operating margin of +59.64, and the pretax margin is +46.06.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +36.90 while generating a return on equity of 41.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Olaplex Holdings Inc., OLPX], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.22. The third major resistance level sits at $6.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.49.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.72 billion has total of 649,181K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 598,370 K in contrast with the sum of 220,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 176,450 K and last quarter income was 60,760 K.