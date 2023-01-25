Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) is expecting 33.88% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $28.15, up 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.66 and dropped to $28.10 before settling in for the closing price of $28.28. Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has traded in a range of $9.85-$32.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.30%. With a float of $32.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 94 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.88, operating margin of -1815.08, and the pretax margin is -1814.95.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 127,800. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $25.56, taking the stock ownership to the 35,072 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 742 for $21.97, making the entire transaction worth $16,299. This insider now owns 19,070 shares in total.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -1814.95 while generating a return on equity of -47.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 409.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

Looking closely at RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.43. However, in the short run, RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.09. Second resistance stands at $31.66. The third major resistance level sits at $32.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.97.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 942.92 million has total of 29,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,810 K in contrast with the sum of -69,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -21,240 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $79.36, soaring 0.28% from the previous...
Read more

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
January 24, 2023, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) trading session started at the price of $40.77, that was -5.11% drop from the session before....
Read more

58.15% percent quarterly performance for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On January 24, 2023, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) opened at $2.73, higher 6.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.