Recent developments with BiomX Inc. (PHGE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.32, soaring 18.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Within the past 52 weeks, PHGE’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.80%. With a float of $24.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103 employees.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BiomX Inc. is 19.37%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 567. In this transaction Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of this company sold 1,501 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 2,997,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner sold 2,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $732. This insider now owns 2,998,526 shares in total.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Trading Performance Indicators

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12

Technical Analysis of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, BiomX Inc.’s (PHGE) raw stochastic average was set at 54.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2391, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6224. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4127 in the near term. At $0.4453, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3347, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2893. The third support level lies at $0.2567 if the price breaches the second support level.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.31 million based on 29,982K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,230 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.