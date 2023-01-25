Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is expecting 19.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $67.15, up 1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.80 and dropped to $66.01 before settling in for the closing price of $66.89. Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has traded in a range of $46.68-$68.54.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.40%. With a float of $302.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.00 million.

The firm has a total of 5700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 257,248. In this transaction Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of this company sold 3,955 shares at a rate of $65.04, taking the stock ownership to the 15,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Pres., Tim Hortons Americas sold 9,314 for $65.04, making the entire transaction worth $605,796. This insider now owns 136,193 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.73) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Restaurant Brands International Inc., QSR], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.98. The third major resistance level sits at $70.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.78.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.33 billion has total of 307,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,739 M in contrast with the sum of 838,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,726 M and last quarter income was 360,000 K.