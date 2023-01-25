Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.92% last month.

January 24, 2023, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) trading session started at the price of $45.62, that was 0.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.77 and dropped to $45.56 before settling in for the closing price of $46.34. A 52-week range for ST has been $36.64 – $59.53.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 130.10%. With a float of $152.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +16.19, and the pretax margin is +10.86.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sensata Technologies Holding plc stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 1,881,720. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 41,816 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 141,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 867 for $41.67, making the entire transaction worth $36,132. This insider now owns 6,729 shares in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.85) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.54 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 98.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.05 in the near term. At $47.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.09. The third support level lies at $44.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

There are 152,962K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.94 billion. As of now, sales total 3,821 M while income totals 363,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,018 M while its last quarter net income were 140,250 K.