Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

January 24, 2023, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) trading session started at the price of $40.77, that was -5.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.13 and dropped to $39.07 before settling in for the closing price of $41.26. A 52-week range for TENB has been $28.80 – $63.61.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 34.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.70%. With a float of $110.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1617 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.34, operating margin of -6.44, and the pretax margin is -9.36.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 310. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8 shares at a rate of $38.70, taking the stock ownership to the 25,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,518 for $37.06, making the entire transaction worth $315,677. This insider now owns 163,177 shares in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -8.63 while generating a return on equity of -25.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.90% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.50 in the near term. At $41.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.38.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Key Stats

There are 112,514K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.17 billion. As of now, sales total 541,130 K while income totals -46,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 174,850 K while its last quarter net income were -18,730 K.