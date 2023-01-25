The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.41%

On January 24, 2023, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) opened at $19.44, lower -4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.50 and dropped to $18.545 before settling in for the closing price of $19.49. Price fluctuations for HAIN have ranged from $15.19 to $37.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -4.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.10% at the time writing. With a float of $88.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3078 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.12, operating margin of +7.36, and the pretax margin is +5.47.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 26,569,998. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,021,923 shares at a rate of $26.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 209,238 for $26.80, making the entire transaction worth $5,606,700. This insider now owns 73,529 shares in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.70% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 198.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.23 in the near term. At $19.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.93. The third support level lies at $17.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Key Stats

There are currently 89,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,892 M according to its annual income of 77,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 439,350 K and its income totaled 6,920 K.