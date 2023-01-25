UL (Unilever PLC) dropped -0.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 23, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) trading session started at the price of $50.87, that was -0.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.015 and dropped to $50.72 before settling in for the closing price of $51.01. A 52-week range for UL has been $42.44 – $53.76.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -0.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.20%. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.56 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 148000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.30, operating margin of +18.37, and the pretax margin is +15.95.

Unilever PLC (UL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unilever PLC stocks. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unilever PLC (UL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.45

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Looking closely at Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.74. However, in the short run, Unilever PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.04. Second resistance stands at $51.17. The third major resistance level sits at $51.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.45.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

There are 2,532,050K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 127.92 billion. As of now, sales total 62,047 M while income totals 7,157 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,819 M while its last quarter net income were 955,000 K.