VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.05%

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock priced at $0.33, up 6.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.398 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. VVPR’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $2.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.70%. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 242 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.06, operating margin of -65.43, and the pretax margin is -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VivoPower International PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3224, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9513. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4032 in the near term. At $0.4346, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4712. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3352, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2986. The third support level lies at $0.2672 if the price breaches the second support level.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.75 million, the company has a total of 23,370K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,450 K while annual income is -21,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,617 K while its latest quarter income was -1,446 K.