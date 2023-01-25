WW International Inc. (WW) last year’s performance of -67.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

January 24, 2023, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) trading session started at the price of $4.20, that was -4.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $4.015 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. A 52-week range for WW has been $3.28 – $13.39.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.80%. With a float of $53.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.38 million.

The firm has a total of 7700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

WW International Inc. (WW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WW International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 38,500. In this transaction Interim Principal Fin. Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 13,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 63,935 for $3.91, making the entire transaction worth $249,999. This insider now owns 63,935 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WW International Inc. (WW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WW International Inc., WW], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 26.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.27. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.78.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

There are 70,527K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 273.44 million. As of now, sales total 1,212 M while income totals 66,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 249,720 K while its last quarter net income were -206,040 K.