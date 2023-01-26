10.77% volatility in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On January 24, 2023, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) opened at $1.15, higher 0.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Price fluctuations for HEPS have ranged from $0.59 to $2.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3789 workers is very important to gauge.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22 and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

The latest stats from [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7856, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0109. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0433.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

There are currently 325,998K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 381.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 875,220 K according to its annual income of -81,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 183,090 K and its income totaled -31,890 K.