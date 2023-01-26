2.67% percent quarterly performance for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $81.51, down -5.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.93 and dropped to $78.54 before settling in for the closing price of $84.33. Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has traded in a range of $61.75-$141.82.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 14.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.40%. With a float of $147.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.01, operating margin of +24.01, and the pretax margin is +20.84.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 379,155. In this transaction SVP & CTO of this company sold 3,297 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 12,142 for $133.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,616,092. This insider now owns 20,980 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +17.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.84% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Looking closely at Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 41.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.31. However, in the short run, Entegris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.00. Second resistance stands at $84.66. The third major resistance level sits at $86.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.22.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.38 billion has total of 149,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,299 M in contrast with the sum of 409,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 993,830 K and last quarter income was -73,700 K.