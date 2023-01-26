ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Moves -1.63% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) open the trading on January 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.63% to $18.69. During the day, the stock rose to $19.18 and sunk to $18.40 before settling in for the price of $19.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACAD posted a 52-week range of $12.24-$28.06.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 94.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.71.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 510 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.53, operating margin was -35.20 and Pretax Margin of -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 12, this organization’s Director sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 18.25, making the entire transaction reach 228,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 09, Company’s CEO sold 3,904 for 17.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,877. This particular insider is now the holder of 84,633 in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.65.

In the same vein, ACAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

[ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.19% that was lower than 50.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.