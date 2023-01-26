AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) EPS growth this year is 286.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) flaunted slowness of -1.04% at $11.38, as the Stock market unbolted on January 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $11.48 and sunk to $11.32 before settling in for the price of $11.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$15.21.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $571.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $569.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +34.13 and Pretax Margin of +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AGNC Investment Corp. industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 43.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Director, Executive Chair sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 14.10, making the entire transaction reach 2,819,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 667,920. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for 14.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,639,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,066,178 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.69) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.58.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 10.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.46% that was lower than 44.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.