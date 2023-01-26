Antero Resources Corporation (AR) EPS growth this year is 87.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) started the day on January 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.60% at $29.26. During the day, the stock rose to $29.73 and sunk to $28.7099 before settling in for the price of $30.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $16.97-$48.80.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $305.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.60.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 554 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.53, operating margin was +31.31 and Pretax Margin of -3.48.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Antero Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s Director sold 779,755 shares at the rate of 31.34, making the entire transaction reach 24,435,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Director sold 220,245 for 31.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,862,284. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,779,755 in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.87) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -2.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.59, and its Beta score is 3.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.88.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.79% that was lower than 59.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.