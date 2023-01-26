Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.88 million

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2023, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) set off with pace as it heaved 2.12% to $4.82. During the day, the stock rose to $4.855 and sunk to $4.505 before settling in for the price of $4.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRA posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$16.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $417.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.84.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 340 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.05, operating margin was -1673.85 and Pretax Margin of -1672.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s President and CEO sold 15,591 shares at the rate of 4.49, making the entire transaction reach 70,004 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 441,696. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,255 for 4.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,086. This particular insider is now the holder of 191,334 in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.93) by $1.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1672.28 while generating a return on equity of -91.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.43 in the upcoming year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.89.

In the same vein, ATRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million was inferior to the volume of 1.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.31% that was lower than 100.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) EPS growth this year is -16.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Sana Meer -
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) open the trading on January 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.50% to $96.73. During the...
Read more

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $38.22: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 25, 2023, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) set off with pace as it heaved 3.95%...
Read more

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) EPS is poised to hit 1.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) established initial surge of 2.09% at $103.42, as the Stock market unbolted on January 25, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.