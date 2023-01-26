Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is predicted to post EPS of -0.51 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) started the day on January 25, 2023, with a price decrease of -6.38% at $0.87. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9107 and sunk to $0.85 before settling in for the price of $0.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHG posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$4.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -648.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $593.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $471.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7990, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3959.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 248,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 598,012. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 185,000 for 0.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,070,112 in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -648.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, BHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.1128.

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 163.52% that was higher than 126.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.