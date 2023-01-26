Bunge Limited (BG) PE Ratio stood at $9.92: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) open the trading on January 25, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.32% to $96.88. During the day, the stock rose to $96.90 and sunk to $94.39 before settling in for the price of $96.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $80.41-$128.40.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.64, operating margin was +6.55 and Pretax Margin of +4.34.

Bunge Limited (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm Products industry. Bunge Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 1,017 shares at the rate of 103.90, making the entire transaction reach 105,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,780. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Controller, Principal Actg Off sold 44,666 for 114.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,135,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,654 in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.38) by $1.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.92, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.77, a figure that is expected to reach 3.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

[Bunge Limited, BG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.68% While, its Average True Range was 2.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.37% that was lower than 33.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.