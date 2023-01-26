Can Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) drop of -1.02% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On January 24, 2023, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) opened at $46.97, higher 1.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.43 and dropped to $46.22 before settling in for the closing price of $46.55. Price fluctuations for POR have ranged from $41.58 to $57.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 4.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.50% at the time writing. With a float of $88.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2839 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.80, operating margin of +2.14, and the pretax margin is +11.44.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 107,430. In this transaction Vice President, CIO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $53.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $48.52, making the entire transaction worth $194,072. This insider now owns 9,223 shares in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Portland General Electric Company (POR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.79 in the near term. At $48.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.80. The third support level lies at $45.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Key Stats

There are currently 89,273K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,396 M according to its annual income of 244,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 743,000 K and its income totaled 58,000 K.