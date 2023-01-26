Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 24.37 million

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) started the day on January 25, 2023, with a price increase of 7.12% at $6.62. During the day, the stock rose to $7.36 and sunk to $5.70 before settling in for the price of $6.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COSM posted a 52-week range of $1.69-$98.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.63.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.01, operating margin was -8.06 and Pretax Margin of -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.00%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 260,870 shares at the rate of 11.50, making the entire transaction reach 3,000,005 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,130,774. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 497,984. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,135,429 in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, COSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -46.26.

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 28.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 271.28% that was lower than 385.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.