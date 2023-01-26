ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) 14-day ATR is 0.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on January 25, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) started slowly as it slid -2.17% to $2.25. During the day, the stock rose to $2.29 and sunk to $2.13 before settling in for the price of $2.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GWH posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$6.28.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $322.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.83.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. ESS Tech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 39.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 19,100 shares at the rate of 2.56, making the entire transaction reach 48,896 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 578,821. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,339 for 3.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,758. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,367,520 in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 358.22.

In the same vein, GWH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ESS Tech Inc., GWH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.05 million was lower the volume of 1.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.60% that was lower than 88.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.