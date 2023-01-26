Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.44M

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) open the trading on January 25, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.62% to $0.68. During the day, the stock rose to $0.69 and sunk to $0.6713 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$1.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 55.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $317.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $295.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $203.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6349, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7010.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 67 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -191.04, operating margin was -698.88 and Pretax Margin of -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.73, making the entire transaction reach 3,674 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Director bought 5,460 for 0.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,767. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,273 in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.90%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.44.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

[Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0420.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.55% that was higher than 63.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.