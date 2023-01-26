Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) average volume reaches $4.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) flaunted slowness of -0.96% at $0.94, as the Stock market unbolted on January 25, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.96 and sunk to $0.92 before settling in for the price of $0.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTE posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$2.15.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 10.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $367.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $349.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $436.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0155, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2969.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. industry. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.42%, in contrast to 36.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.87, making the entire transaction reach 43,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 635,109.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.53, and its Beta score is 2.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.26.

In the same vein, GTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gran Tierra Energy Inc., GTE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.0440.

Raw Stochastic average of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.83% that was lower than 64.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.